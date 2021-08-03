Madeline Hace, a 2021 graduate of Chanhassen High School, is a recipient of a $2,500 PEO Star Scholarship.
Hace was nominated for her excellence in leadership, academic scholarship, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
PEO is a women’s philanthropic organization with chapters in the United States and Canada whose projects support women in their educational endeavors.
Hace plans to attend Colorado State University this fall to pursue her career goal in veterinary medicine.