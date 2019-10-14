Carver-Scott County Extension master gardeners collaborated with Carver Crossing apartments on a community garden project last summer.
Carver Crossing are affordable apartments that opened in Carver in 2016 and now have about 165 residents.
On May 30, master gardeners, who volunteer on behalf of the University of Minnesota Extension program, held a planting day with Carver Crossing residents to plant raised garden beds.
"People of all ages joined together to create and plant a vegetable garden in the raised beds, using the square-foot gardening model," the release stated.
The program was made possible by partnerships between the Carver-Scott Master Gardeners, Carver Crossing, Carver County CDA, Carver County Public Health and with Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant funding.