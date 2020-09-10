The Metro Children’s Water Festival, a free event that teaches fourth-grade students about the study of water, will be held online from Monday, Sept. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 1.
Interested teachers, parents and students can learn more about water’s chemical and physical properties, hydrology, water impacts and careers in water. The festival will have both live and pre-recorded 30-minute online classes that will be posted on YouTube for future viewing.
“If you are homeschooling, distance learning, or teaching in person, this virtual water festival has great opportunities to learn,” said the Wednesday press release.
Find more information online at www.metrocwf.org/virtual.