A new Minnesota Landscape Arboretum exhibit will be showcasing three local artists’ renditions of trees and saplings though Oct. 11.
"Trees as Sanctuary" in the Reedy Gallery displays the work of Ashley Dull from Buffalo, Catherine Hearding from Lake Elmo and Dan Wiemer from Red Wing. Each artist explores how trees nurture our connection to nature.
The Arboretum’s trees are a large part of what makes it an ideal place for emotional growth, connection and renewal, said media specialist Susie Hopper.
“Trees have always served a deeper purpose beyond just a landscape. They often symbolize different elements highlighting the general sense of a painting,” she added.
The Reedy Gallery is open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $15 non-members, kids 15 and under free. All visitors must register: Arb.umn.edu.