The Carver/Scott Mobility Management Board seeks a Carver County resident to serve as a board member for 2021.
The partnership between Scott and Carver Counties improves coordination and access to all transportation resources in the two counties and is referred to as Mobility Management, according to a Carver County press release. Mobility Management provides coordinated transportation services to customers, including older adults, people with disabilities, and individuals with lower incomes and lack of a personal vehicle.
Residents interested in joining the Mobility Management Board should contact Kate Probert Fagundes at kprobert@co.carver.mn.us or at 952-361-1713.
Meetings are held quarterly (all 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays): Feb. 1; May 3; Aug. 2; Nov. 1. They are currently held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.