On June 4, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a Lotus Lake swimmer who had gone under the water and never resurfaced, according to a press release.
Sheriff’s deputies and the Chanhassen Fire Department responded. Based on their investigation, deputies determined that the reporting party mistook an object going under the water for a person.
Nonetheless, the Carver County Sheriff’s Dive Team and Chanhassen Fire Department searched the area with the help of the Victoria, Eden Prairie, and Excelsior Fire Departments. A Ridgeview ambulance was on standby, ready to provide aid if needed.
“I want to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this incident,” said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud in the release. “This is a good reminder to never swim alone and to always wear your life vest.”