Carver County Sheriff’s Office

On June 4, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a Lotus Lake swimmer who had gone under the water and never resurfaced, according to a press release.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Chanhassen Fire Department responded. Based on their investigation, deputies determined that the reporting party mistook an object going under the water for a person.

