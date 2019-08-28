Olivia Schaefer, a Mound resident and Chanhassen High School student, has been selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council, representing Minnesota Congressional District 3.
“The Minnesota Youth Council (MYC) is a collaboration of youth and adults working together to empower and mobilize young people across the state to exercise their voices, opinions and ideas and take action on issues affecting youth,” according to a press release.
“As a first-year representative, Olivia is passionate about criminal justice reform, housing access, equity in education and treatment in schools, and environmental justice. Olivia serves as captain of her school’s debate team, member of the speech team, a board member of the multicultural club, a member of the PRIDE Committee (PBIS) and student ambassador program, and as secretary of the student council,” the release stated.
“Through her experience in debate and MSHSL discussion, Olivia encourages non-partisan discourse surrounding issues, ‘because at the end of the day, many issues in Minnesota impact everyone, regardless of their political alignment.’”
To contact Olivia directly, email youthvoice@mnyouth.net, with “Olivia Schaefer” in the subject line.