The Chanhassen Senior Center is hosting an open house on Oct. 10 to highlight its programs and events, as well as celebrate the grand opening of a remodeled event room, newly renamed The Maple Corner.
All of the Senior Center spaces are open and available to many seniors and groups for speakers, group meetings, game play, creative arts and more. The new Maple Corner will host some of those events as well as a new monthly “Memory Cafe” program for those affected by memory loss and their caregivers.
The newly decorated space is a collaboration of efforts headed up by Love INC Furnishare, with funding and donations provided by many local community partners, according to a press release. These partnerships will also be recognized during the open house, with a special ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Elise Ryan.
The open house and Maple Corner grand opening is 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
The Senior Center is located at 7700 Market Blvd. directly below City Hall. Appetizers and beverages will be provided. For more information, stop by or call Mary Blazanin at 952-227-1125.