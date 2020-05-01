Carver County Park bathrooms are reopening Monday, May 4, according to an announcement.
The restrooms will open with "enhanced cleaning procedures," according to Carver County.
Parks and trails continue to remain open, however park programs are canceled through May 18.
Carver County Parks also issued these updates:
- Cancellations of future programs, camping, or shelter reservations will be communicated 2 weeks in advance.
- All programs, events, facility reservations and special use permits have been cancelled through May 18.
- The primary parks department phone line has changed, until further notice, to 612-209-0109
- The Camping Season Opener has been postponed from May 8 to May 22 (depending on future governor orders)