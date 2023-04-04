Certified nurse practitioner Brett Jahnke is now seeing patients at Ridgeview Clinics in Chanhassen. Jahnke, who has a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, has a special medical interest in men’s healthcare. He provides care for patients of all ages, including preventative care and acute and chronic disease treatment and management, according to a press release.
“Jahnke aims to provide patient-centered care that optimizes health outcomes while maintaining patient satisfaction. He believes everyone deserves high-quality, patient-guided care to ensure their goals and values are incorporated,” the release said.