Riley Crossing Senior Living, a senior housing development, opened in Chanhassen in January 2020. MN Real Estate Journal recently honored Riley Crossing as the top senior housing development in the southwest metro.
To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Riley Crossing invites the community to its Drive Thru Celebration from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at 620 Aldrich Drive, Chanhassen.
Adults can pick up bottles of champagne and kids can enjoy sparkling juice as well as a few other goodies, according to a press release. Gary LaRue will provide music, and there will be special appearances from "Frozen’s" Olaf and Sven.
“We’re thrilled to win the top award from the MN Real Estate Journal and value the work of our partners in designing and creating such a beautiful senior living community that truly focuses on family,” stated Lana Thomason, outreach and sales director at Riley Crossing.
Riley Crossing Senior Living offers a variety of housing solutions for older adults, from independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.
More info at https://rileycrossing.com.