The Rotary Club of Chanhassen is seeking nominations for its 16th annual Distinguished Service Award.
"The award honors a Chanhassen citizen/volunteer who displays Rotary principles of Service Above Self while performing exceptional community-service duties," states a press release.
Nominees must be residents of Chanhassen. Volunteer impact could include community, state, national or international service levels and must involve duties beyond the nominee’s normal occupation.
Nominations are due no later than May 15. Rotary Club members will vote on a slate of finalists. The honoree will be recognized as the grand marshal of the Chanhassen Fourth of July parade, celebrated at a club meeting, and honored by the Chanhassen City Council.
Recent winners include: Glenn Kaufmann (2019); Bob and Cheryl Ayotte (2018); Barb Nevin (2017); Khai and Heather Tran (2016).
For more information and nomination forms, contact: Michael Howe at 612-267-2907 or: Rotary Awards Committee Chair; PO Box 781; Chanhassen, MN 55317.