Glenn Kaufmann and Ann Voas
Glenn Kaufmann is congratulated by Ann Voas for receiving the 2019 Distinguished Service Award.

 File photo by Unsie Zuege

The Rotary Club of Chanhassen is seeking nominations for its 16th annual Distinguished Service Award.

"The award honors a Chanhassen citizen/volunteer who displays Rotary principles of Service Above Self while performing exceptional community-service duties," states a press release.

Nominees must be residents of Chanhassen. Volunteer impact could include community, state, national or international service levels and must involve duties beyond the nominee’s normal occupation.

Nominations are due no later than May 15. Rotary Club members will vote on a slate of finalists. The honoree will be recognized as the grand marshal of the Chanhassen Fourth of July parade, celebrated at a club meeting, and honored by the Chanhassen City Council.

Recent winners include: Glenn Kaufmann (2019); Bob and Cheryl Ayotte (2018); Barb Nevin (2017); Khai and Heather Tran (2016).

For more information and nomination forms, contact: Michael Howe at 612-267-2907 or: Rotary Awards Committee Chair; PO Box 781; Chanhassen, MN 55317.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

