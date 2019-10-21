Samantha Roth has joined University of Minnesota Extension, Carver County.
Roth is an extension educator in Financial Capability for Carver and Scott counties, educating community members on a variety of financial topics, including budgeting, debt management, credit reporting, saving, identity theft and other financial issues for all stages of life, according to a press release.
Roth comes to Minnesota from Washington, where she supervised programs and education for a remote retreat center in the Cascade Mountains for two years. Before living in Washington, she was a Family & Consumer Science and 4-H Youth Development agent with NDSU Extension, where she educated her communities about personal and family finance, gerontology, human development, parenting, 4-H citizenship & leadership and STEM topics.
Roth offers education in both one-on-one and group settings throughout Carver and Scott counties, according to the release.
Contact Roth at sroth@umn.edu, by phone in the Scott County office at 952-492-5383, or by phone in the Carver County office at 952-466-5317.