Senator-elect Julia Coleman (R-Chanhassen) recently announced her committee assignments for the 2021-22 session.
Coleman will serve on the Tax Committee, Transportation Committee, Education Committee, and the Sub-Committee on Metropolitan Governance.
“I am thrilled to be entrusted with such important committees for my district, tackling critical issues on taxes, transportation, and education,” Coleman stated.
Coleman will also serve as the vice chair for the newly formed subcommittee on Metropolitan Governance, which has oversight on the Met Council.
“My experience in city government opened my eyes to the issues cities face under the Met Council. My position on the sub-committee will allow me to lend a critical eye to the role the Met Council has in directing local policies that affect the metro area,” Coleman stated.
The legislative session begins Jan. 5.