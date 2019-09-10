Dianne Prieditis, director of Chanhassen’s Chan-o-laires, is stepping down from her role after 14 years of dedicated work with the choir.
The public is invited to join the city of Chanhassen and the Senior Center as Prieditis is honored with an open house sendoff celebration. The event is 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Senior Center, 7700 Market Blvd. A short program will take place at 4 p.m., according to a press release.
In addition to her work with the Chan-o-laires, Prieditis has been an integral community leader, promoting music and the arts to people of all ages. She sang with the Dale Warland Singers, taught piano to youth, and was actively involved with music in local community theater productions.
The Chan-o-laires is a group of seniors who enjoy singing together and performing at other senior centers, senior residences, nursing homes and community events. The only requirement to join is to be age 55 or older. There is no audition; anyone who enjoys singing is welcome. Rehearsals occur every Tuesday at the Senior Center, from 12:30-2:15 p.m., followed by a social time. There is a small fee to cover music and other choir-related costs.
For more information, contact the Senior Center at 952-227-1125.