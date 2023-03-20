On March 21, the Scandia Sons of Norway will host a speaker to tell the tale of Norway’s “Hard-Ruler” of the Viking Age.
Dr. Lawrence Moe, an academic and professor, will recount the story of Harald Sigurdarson’s life in his presentation, “Strange Encounters of the King Harald Hardrada Kind.”
Sigurdarson’s life is bookended with two tragedies — the death of his half-brother, Olaf, in the Battle of Stiklestad and Sigurdarson’s own demise, which occurred in his attempt to conquer England.
“Dr. Moe draws on medieval sagas and modern scholars to tell the amazing story of King Harald’s far-flung, colorful, and audacious career,” read a press release about the talk.
The presentation will take place at the Island View Golf Course Dining Room in Waconia. The program will begin at 7 p.m., but there will be a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend any and all of the items on the agenda, but a reservation is required for the meal. To make a reservation, call Jan at 612-819-0238. No reservations are required for the social hour or program.