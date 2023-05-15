Southwest Transit will have a new leader starting June first after Erik Hansen was recently named its new chief executive officer.
According to a press release Hansen has over 20 years of financial experience including leading efforts to secure $300 million in infrastructure investments as well as being the founder and chairing the transportation management organization Smart Commute Metro North.
Other experience includes serving as city administrator for Tracy, Minnesota, as a county commissioner for Adams County, Colorado, and holding various executive roles in marketing and business management.
"The commission is grateful that we were able to conclude this process and bring Erik on board, and we're looking forward to working with him to continue to move Southwest Transit forward,” Southwest Transit Chair Jerry McDonald said.
Hansen is expected to begin in his new role during the first half of June.