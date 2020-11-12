On Nov. 1, Hawthorne Orchard, a student-led volunteer organization, hosted a Halloween-themed trash pick-up event at Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie.
Over the course of 3 hours, 29 costume-clad volunteers braced the cold and picked up around 450 pieces of trash, according to a press release.
Attendants were encouraged to separate trash and recycling into different colored bags.
The purpose of Hawthorne Orchard, which is based in Eden Prairie and includes students throughout the area, is to host activities that will help the local community grow in a positive way.
More info at hawthorneorchard.com.