Southern Valley Alliance (SVA) will be hosting its annual Gifts of Hope holiday program in December to provide gifts to families impacted by domestic violence.
All donations for the program are given by the community to assist those in need. Families are given toys, but also necessary items, like cleaning supplies and personal care products, which can add up when on a limited budget. Clients are also provided hats and mittens and warm blankets that were made by various community groups, according to a press release.
“We are so grateful to our supporters for everything they give to help the families this holiday season,” says Lisa Floeter, SVA Client Services director. “With the Gifts of Hope program, the holidays definitely are brighter for these families.”
SVA is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties. Last year, SVA was able to provide services for 1,587 victim-survivors within the community.
More info at at www.svamn.org or 952-873-4214.