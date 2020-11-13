Southern Valley Alliance
Buy Now

Southern Valley Alliance (SVA) will be hosting its annual Gifts of Hope holiday program in December to provide gifts to families impacted by domestic violence.

All donations for the program are given by the community to assist those in need. Families are given toys, but also necessary items, like cleaning supplies and personal care products, which can add up when on a limited budget. Clients are also provided hats and mittens and warm blankets that were made by various community groups, according to a press release.

“We are so grateful to our supporters for everything they give to help the families this holiday season,” says Lisa Floeter, SVA Client Services director. “With the Gifts of Hope program, the holidays definitely are brighter for these families.”

SVA is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties. Last year, SVA was able to provide services for 1,587 victim-survivors within the community.

More info at at www.svamn.org or 952-873-4214.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you