Hayley Miller of Chanhassen competed at the 2019 Carver County Fair Talent Contest and was the teen champion winner.
“Her contemporary solo ‘So Quietly’ choreographed by Victor Smalley of Starz Dance Florida, and Stephanie Wise of Summit Dance Shoppe MN eloquently illustrated the love between any two people,” a release stated.
“Hayley is a company dancer at Summit Ballet Theater, and just returned from a summer of training at Ballet West in Salt Lake City. Hayley, a two-time Carver County winner, is excited to once again represent her home county at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest Finals at the end of August.”