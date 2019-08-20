Hayley Miller of Chanhassen competed at the 2019 Carver County Fair Talent Contest and was the teen champion winner.

“Her contemporary solo ‘So Quietly’ choreographed by Victor Smalley of Starz Dance Florida, and Stephanie Wise of Summit Dance Shoppe MN eloquently illustrated the love between any two people,” a release stated.

“Hayley is a company dancer at Summit Ballet Theater, and just returned from a summer of training at Ballet West in Salt Lake City. Hayley, a two-time Carver County winner, is excited to once again represent her home county at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest Finals at the end of August.”

Staff Reporter

Alex Chhith is a staff reporter at the Chaska Herald. In her spare time, she enjoys walking her dogs (Cody and Sam), catching up on the Game of Thrones and finding new restaurants. Follow her on Twitter @AlexChhith.

