Victoria Burrow, a restaurant and entertainment venue in downtown Victoria will reopen to the public on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Victoria Burrow features more than 28,000 square feet of space for scratch-made food, craft cocktails, and activities like axe throwing, an 18-hole mini golf course, bocce, pinball, darts and classic arcade games, according to a press release.
“We held off on opening in early January so we could take the time necessary to think through every aspect of our safety plan and implement effective procedures including continuous cleaning and social distancing measures,” stated Jeff Brown, Victoria Burrow managing partner. Victoria Burrow is using ionized cleaning technology, according to a press release. Hand sanitizers and reminders are posted through the facility to remind guests to sanitize between games. Also, axes and golf clubs are sanitized by staff between uses.
Hours are 4-8 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday. More info at https://victoriaburrow.com.