Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District (RPBCWD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Advisory Committee.
The committee is a volunteer advisory board comprised of community members whose role is to to advise the watershed board as a representative of community interest, according to a press release.
During monthly meetings, volunteers will learn about water resource issues and management strategies within the district as well as review and comment on new programs and projects.
More info at www.rpbcwd.org/apply-cac. Applications due Jan. 15. Questions can also be directed to B Lauer, Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, 952-607-6481, blauer@rpbcwd.org.