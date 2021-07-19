The next Cars and Caves Auto Show offers visitors a chance to see hundreds of unique collector cars, from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 31 at the Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Road, Chanhassen.
Freewill donations will be accepted on site to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest, which will host on-site activities.
More than 400 vehicles will be on display and many of the 120 unique, personalized garage condos (referred to as "caves") will be open for visitors. Collector car owners are invited to show their cars as well at this free event.
Retro food truck, Kurbside Catering, will offer food and beverages, and on-site parking is available.
Future shows will be held on Aug. 28 (benefitting TreeHouse) and Sept. 25 (benefitting Chanhassen Fire Department).
More info at www.chanhassenautoplex.com/cars-and-caves.