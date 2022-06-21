The next Cars and Caves, the outdoor auto extravaganza featuring collector, classic, and exotic cars, is 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25 at the Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Road.
Each month a different local, nonprofit organization is highlighted at Cars and Caves. In June, freewill donations will be accepted on-site to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest. There will be activities including a kids zone and silent auction.
Cars and Caves features more than 400 vehicles on display indoors and outdoors across the entire Chanhassen AutoPlex campus. Many of the 120 unique, personalized garage condos (referred to as "caves") will be open for visitors to see. Collector car owners are invited to attend and display their vehicle as well.
Cars and Caves is free and includes free on-site parking for guests. Kurbside Catering will be selling food and beverages.
2022 Cars and Caves schedule, with charity partners and featured car clubs:
- Saturday, June 25 Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest
- Saturday, July 30 Special Olympics Minnesota, Porsche Nord Stern Car Club display
- Saturday, Aug. 27 Wishes and More, Ferrari Club display
- Saturday, Sept. 24 Chanhassen Fire Department, MG Clubs display
More info at https://chanhassenautoplex.com.