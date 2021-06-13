The next Cars and Caves, the outdoor auto extravaganza of collector classic and exotic cars hosted by Chanhassen AutoPlex, will take place 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 26.
More than 400 vehicles will be on display across the campus and many of the 120 unique, personalized garage condos (referred to as "caves") will be open for visitors, according to a press release.
Chanhassen AutoPlex is located at 8150 Audubon Road in Chanhassen. This event is family-friendly and free to attend.
This month’s Cars and Caves will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. Guests will be able to meet and chat with Special Olympics athletes throughout the morning.
Free, on-site parking will be available for guests, and retro food truck, Kurbside Catering, will be selling tasty food and beverages.
Collector car owners are invited to attend and display their vehicle on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Future Cars and Caves dates and monthly charities are as follows: July 31 (Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest); Aug. 28 (TBD); and Sept. 25 (Chanhassen Fire Department).
For more information, visit www.chanhassenautoplex.com/cars-and-caves.