Sandra Melby wasn’t about to miss a chance to get her Christmas card picture to beat her traditional last-second rush.
Melby and hundreds of others participated in the “Light Up Victoria” celebration Thursday, Dec. 2, in downtown Victoria, which included a photo opportunity with Santa.
“I usually wait too long to get the Christmas cards out with pictures of the grandkids on it, but that wasn’t going to happen this year,” Melby said after taking a picture of her three grandchildren with Santa as he sat on a beige leather chair.
“We’re going to take the hay wagon ride too,” said Melby, of Waconia. “This was a really nice way to start the holiday celebration.”
The event, held at the city’s Bayfront Plaza and Charlson Thun Bandstand, was co-hosted by the city and Victoria Business Association.
Other festivities included, in part, performances by Studio West Dance Center dancers and a Holy Family Catholic High School choir, a greeting by Mayor Deb McMillan and the colorful lighting of a handful of trees at the plaza.
McMillan credited volunteers, city staff and business contributors for their efforts toward the celebration.
“We’ve lived here for three years and this is the first time we came,” said Caroline Queen, who had her children Bennett, 4, and Ruby, 3, along. “I just love any event to go to during these challenging times. It’s exciting to see the community come together.”