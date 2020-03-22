Ridgeview has no confirmed COVID-19 patients in any of its three hospitals (Waconia, Arlington, Le Sueur), as of Saturday, March 21, according to Lisa Steinbauer, marketing and communications director with Ridgeview Medical Center.
Ridgeview’s Hospital Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) has been open for several weeks and its members are meeting seven days a week to monitor and act on Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and CDC guidelines and advice for dealing with COVID-19, according to Steinbauer.
“Ridgeview’s highest priority is to help ensure our patients, our teams, our families and our communities get through this unprecedented time as safely as possible. We have dealt with infectious diseases before, but this one, due to its unknown nature, has many people in a panic. This is not a time to panic, it is a time to act," stated Ridgeview President and CEO Mike Phelps.
Ridgeview is also regularly meeting with other health systems, the Minnesota Department of Health, and government officials who are sharing protocols and models for caring for patients and staff.
“Together we have developed policies and procedures to deal with this ever-changing environment,” Phelps said. “This is an extremely fast moving situation with state and federal guidance changing daily, sometimes hourly, and we are preparing and responding quickly to ensure we are ready for the uncertainty this situation presents.”
COVID-19 SCREENING
Ridgeview has screened patients for COVID-19 in several of its locations.
Following MDH guidelines, Ridgeview is only screening those patients who meet specific criteria.
Ridgeview is offering free online screening for COVID-19 symptoms at www.RidgevieweCare.org. An individual can complete a brief questionnaire to help determine what the next steps in care should be.
“This tool is important because it will help us identify and prepare for more serious cases before they come in, as well as manage lower risk patients at home — reducing the risk of them spreading the virus if they were to come to the hospital," Phelps stated.
COMMUNITY MESSAGE
Ridgeview strongly advises community members to follow MDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Social distancing — stay 6 feet away from others, avoid groups larger than 10; ask your friends and family to do the same.
- Wash your hands — wash them frequently, and for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water. If that’s not feasible, use hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol.
- Regularly wipe down commonly touched surfaces like door knobs.
“Most important, if you don’t feel well, please follow MDH and CDC guidelines and stay home,” Phelps said. “Call your doctor or use Ridgeview’s eCare tool to help direct your next steps.”