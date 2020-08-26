After Eastern Carver County Schools announced a hybrid learning plan for elementary and middle school students, parents were left with a gap in their week — to allow for a deeper clean and extra time for teachers, no school would be taking place in person on Wednesdays.
Life Time Chanhassen jumped on the opportunity. Starting Sept. 10, members and nonmembers alike can register their kindergarten to sixth grade students for a Wednesday distance learning support camp to assist them with their virtual classwork.
“We’ve heard a lot of really positive feedback. People are just eager to have somebody else there and give them a new outlet so the kids aren’t just stuck at home,” said children’s manager Norah Tucker.
Teachers — one for every five students — will help with the school’s curriculum in the morning then transition to extracurriculars like rock climbing, swimming and gym games in the afternoon. Parents have the option to register for the full day for $48 or just the morning for $29.
COVID-19 precautions will still be in place, said group fitness manager Suzanne Griggs. Kids aren’t allowed to share any of their things with others, teachers will attempt to keep them apart as much as possible and there will be regular cleanings.
Masks must also be worn unless they’re in their “pod” — the group of ten that they’ll stay with throughout the day.
Chanhassen will only be holding the camps on Wednesdays, but other locations in different school districts may offer week-long classes depending on their school’s plans. They’ll follow what the district does — if there’s more distance days, Life Time will add more as well, Griggs said.
Life Time had originally shut down in March before a soft reopening June 1. Its normal children’s camps did return, but started with very limited numbers.
Other COVID-related additions? Outdoor group fitness and yoga classes for those not yet comfortable exercising indoors. Pool hours have also been extended through Sept. 30.
“We’re always kind of trying to stay on the cutting edge of what’s going on, you know, especially with the world around us right now ... we’re always open and willing to try new things,” Tucker said.