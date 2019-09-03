Get ready for some Scandinavian fun this weekend.
The 11th annual Nordic Music Festival will be held at Lions Park, 1601 82nd Street, Victoria, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The free event includes Nordic music, crafts, a silent auction and food, such as cardamom rolls and kringler. A food truck and Culver’s will also be at the festival.
It’s one of only a handful of similar gatherings in Minnesota and is sponsored by the Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge and the Nordic Heritage Club.
“It reminds me of a festival that would be happening in the Nordic countries,” said Carolyn Spargo, entertainment coordinator. “It’s exciting to hear all the different music that is represented from all the different countries.”
There are two performances going on at the same time throughout the event. Bands range from the Finnish group Laulu Aiki to the Swedish performers Twin Cities Nyckelharpa to the Danish entertainers OK Then.
“We have a good mix this year, so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Spargo said.
As always, the event wraps up with a highly competitive Lutefisk Toss between the Norwegians and the Swedes.
“We take it really serious,” said Spargo.
Will the weather be clear?
“Halla thummerna (Hold your thumb),” said Spargo, invoking the Swedish version of “Keep your fingers crossed.”