Silver Creek Silver Living broke ground on a new Chanhassen community for ages 55-plus named Lake Place on May 25.
The 110-unit apartment complex, at 1361 Lake Drive West, will include a fitness center, bike stations, pickleball courts, billiard room, coffee bar, and a central fireplace, according to a Walker Methodist press release.
“At Walker Methodist, we truly believe that our role is to support older adult to live as independently as they are able, for as long as they are able. This community will provide safe, secure space to meet new friends and reminisce with life-long friends,” stated Anneliese Peterson, chief operating officer, Walker Methodist, at the event.
“I am pleased that we can continue to support adults who are 55-plus at a variety of income levels. It is so important to create communities that allow individuals to stay in their local community.”
The building is slated for completion in 2022.
Owners of the building are Silver Creek and Summit Development companies; architects are Tushie Montgomery Architects; the manager of the project is Walker Methodist; and the builder is CBS Construction.