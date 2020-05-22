The Carver County Historical Society’s “Oldest Graduation Photo” contest came to a close on May 15.
Contestants searched for the oldest graduation photo using the online Carver County Historical Society photo collection. Jacquelyn Waugh, of Waconia, was the first to find and submit the winning photograph. With her winning submission, Jacquelyn won a CCHS membership, which includes a year’s access to the online photo collection.
Jacquelyn’s daughter, Kathryn, is among Waconia High School’s Class of 2020, and is the third generation to graduate from WHS. Kathryn will be attending Concordia College in Moorhead this fall, according to a CCHS press release.
The winning image was the graduation photo of Laura Bachmann. Bachmann was the daughter of Edward O. and Hannah Bachmann of Young America. Laura graduated in 1909 or 1910 from District No. 78 in Young America. In 1911, she was hired to teach at District No. 49 in Camden Township.
She went on to teach in Virginia, Minnesota, until she married Charles Piper of Minneapolis in 1918. The newlyweds moved to California, eventually settling in Berkeley and raising two children. Laura continued to teach in California for at least 30 years. She passed away in 1985.
While conducting research about Laura it was discovered the “1880-1881” date attributed to the image needed to be corrected. “The unexpected finding was an additional benefit, as the Carver County Historical Society was able to improve the information pertaining to one of its 16,000 images,” stated a press release.
“The Carver County Historical Society would like to thank all those who participated in the photo competition. Additional thanks is due to those who, through the free access to the online photograph collection, provided assistance in identifying individuals previously unidentified in numerous photos within the collection. With such help, the Carver County Historical Society collection has improved the preservation and interpretation of Carver County’s history,” the release stated.
“The Carver County Historical Society wants to congratulate all of Carver County’s 2020 graduates and wishes them all the best as they begin the next chapter of their own history!”
More info at 952-442-4234, or email at dwoods@co.carver.mn.us.