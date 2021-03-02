The public is invited to an Easter Egg Drive Thru in the Our Savior Lutheran Church & School parking lot (23290 Highway 7 in Excelsior) 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
The event is replacing the Community Easter Egg Hunt typically held at the Excelsior Commons.
Guests can pre-register to choose a 30 minute timeframe to arrive. Registration automatically enters each family into a prize drawing that will include items from local businesses. Kids can bring their favorite Easter baskets to hold eggs and other items received while remaining safely in their vehicle.
At this special event, the Easter story will unfold with colorful scenes and live characters. Each child will also receive eggs for an at-home Easter egg hunt or to spread Easter joy by sharing them with neighbors and friends. Children will also enjoy appearances by Bob & Larry from "Veggie Tales."
This is a free event with pre-registration and is sponsored by Our Savior Lutheran Church & School. Info at ExcelsiorEggHunt.com or 952-474-5181.