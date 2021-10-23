To some, a new two-mile paved trail bordering Highway 5 (Arboretum Boulevard) in Carver County will connect users with over 100 miles of local and regional trails.
The five-year, $8 million project from Century Boulevard to Minnewashta Parkway is close to completion and is expected to be open to traffic within a few weeks.
For some, a small segment of the new trail along Life Time Fitness property carries particular, special meaning.
A short distance from the new trail underpass at Highway 41 is a memorial marker dedicated to Jeff Melby, a former Life Time employee recognized for his positive personality, character, enthusiasm, leadership and genuine interest in others.
“He symbolized our culture. Jeff was a ‘there you are’ kind of person; focusing on you. He made you, made everyone, feel special,” said Parham Javaheri, executive vice president and chief property development officer at Life Time.
“It’s rare to know someone like that,” Javaheri said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 19 at the memorial site at the Life Time Corporate headquarters, dedicating the new trail segment. “When you meet someone like that, you love them; and when you lose them, it’s a terrible thing. I feel like he taught me everything I know. I really do.”
Melby, 50, senior vice president of real estate/development at Life Time, died in 2019 from a brain tumor, according to his wife, Charla, who with other family members and friends attended the trail ceremony and tribute.
Melby, an avid outdoors enthusiast, was recognized for encouraging others in their endeavors and creating gatherings, including the unique High Life & Cheetos events, where those items were routinely consumed at the end of a group workout.
“He really enjoyed that; those types of things,” Charla said. “He worked with high-level athletes and those not at that level, but it didn’t matter; he treated them all the same; being an example of caring about others so much.”
That was evidenced even during his declining time, when visitors came to see him at the hospital and family home.
“Even as Jeff was going through his cancer, someone would visit and the first thing was he'd ask them how he could help them, or what could he get for them,” Charla said.
“He would say in life, ‘enjoy the ride, enjoy the ride,’” she added. “I encourage people to know that living life is a privilege; that we don’t know how much time we have and to be a ‘there you are’ kind of person."
In recognition of Melby’s efforts, Javaheri said he is hoping the High Life & Cheetos group will resurrect and possibly become a community-wide event.
Those using the trail will benefit from a coordinated effort between Carver County, the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, MnDOT, Life Time, the city of Chanhassen and The Met Council, according to Marty Walsh, the county’s parks & recreation director.
“This was the missing link,” Walsh said. “This is a pretty significant connection. This partnership worked wonderfully and the trail will provide access to the Arb and other regional trails.”
Main infrastructure pieces of the trail project included: the underpass at Highway 41, and the bridge across the marsh area of the Arboretum. Construction began in July 2020, although planning started years earlier.
The new trail removes a safety barrier along Highway 5, the only segment between Eden Prairie and Victoria where there is not an alternate trail alignment along or paralleling Highway 5.
A portion of the new trail is currently open from Minnewashta Parkway to the Arboretum gatehouse, according to Sara Renney, communications manager for Carver County public works. Notification will be made via social media and via press releases when the entire trail segment is open.