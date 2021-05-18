The “World’s Largest Mustache” at 11.5 feet long and 3 feet high, is the first contribution to “painting the county purple,” a county-wide, public art project posthumously honoring Prince during June 2021, his birthday month, and the 5th anniversary of his death.
With the approval of the Prince estate, the Arts Consortium of Carver County (ACCC) is naming Prince Rogers Nelson an honorary member 2021.
The ceremony, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 17, will coincide with the ACCC’s Artist Reception for June’s Exhibit, "Express Yourself in Purple," at the ACCC home in the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska. For details, visit www.artsofcarvercounty.org.
The mustache is located at 516 N. Pine St., Chaska, home of the Reid Thorpe Art Studio Gallery and yellow parachute Learning Partners.