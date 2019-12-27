Paisley Park has announced "the first of many new projects and events planned for 2020," with the film series "Paisley Park Cinema: Music on the Big Screen."
The series "offers audiences the opportunity to experience important films — each reflecting a profound moment in music and culture," states a press release. The films will be shown on the big screen, with with Prince’s state-of-the-art sound system.
The first three films in the series are: “Wattstax" (1973) on Jan. 11; “Amazing Grace" (2019) on Jan. 18; and “Dave Chappelle's Block Party" (2005) on Jan. 25. The celebration continues with an exclusive DJ after party featuring music from the films on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25.
“Prince built Paisley Park as a hub of creativity, and to celebrate and inspire original music and art,” stated Alan Seiffert, executive director of Paisley Park, in a press release. “There is no better way for us to launch into 2020 than to showcase the artistry, compelling performances, and cultural significance of these critically-acclaimed concert films and to present them on the big screen at Paisley Park."
The films include performances and appearances from Isaac Hayes, The Bar Kays, The Staple Singers, and Richard Pryor (“Wattstax"); Aretha Franklin (“Amazing Grace"); and Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, the Fugees, and Kanye West (“Dave Chappelle's Block Party").
Tickets for the three-film series package are on sale starting Dec. 28. Single film tickets and single after party tickets are on sale Jan. 6. The entire series (all films and after parties) costs $69.99; just the films, $39.99; single film tickets, $15; single after party tickets, $25.
Paisley Park is located at 7801 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen. More information and tickets at www.PaisleyPark.com.