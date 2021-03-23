Paisley Park will open its doors to visitors for free on Wednesday, April 21, the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death, for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his legacy.
The Minnesota rockstar’s home and recording studio will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., with advance reservations required. Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos and other items in front of the Love Symbol outside the main entrance, or access the online memorial at www.paisleypark.com.
“Prince’s passing remains incomprehensible to all of us,” said Alan Seiffert, Paisley Park Executive Director in a statement. “So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”
Paisley Park is located at 7801 Audubon Road. Visits will be timed and the museum will not host tours on April 21.