As part of an ongoing programming expansion for 2020, Paisley Park has announced the "Musicology: Real Music by Real Musicians" concert series featuring visionary vocalist, songwriter and bassist Meshell Ndegeocello in “Prince Reimagined” on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Paisley Park.
The Musicology series "presents artists who epitomize musical excellence. The series continues Prince’s vision of making Paisley Park a living, breathing hub of creativity that welcomes audiences to experience authentic and live music," states a press release.
“We are proud to launch the Musicology: Real Music by Real Musicians concert series at Paisley Park with one of the most accomplished and distinguished artists” stated Alan Seiffert, executive director of Paisley Park. “Meshell Ndegeocello is a true visionary, who we believe exemplifies the power and authenticity of Prince’s own legacy. We are honored to bring her 'Prince Reimagined' performance to Paisley Park."
A multiple Grammy nominee, Ndegeocello's music incorporates a wide variety of influences, including funk, soul, jazz, hip hop, reggae and rock and she has been credited for helping to spark the neo-soul movement.
The Musicology series will feature several innovative artists throughout the year and will take place in Paisley Park’s soundstage.
Tickets for “Prince Reimagined,” the inaugural concert of the series, are available at PaisleyPark.com and are $75 for VIP or $60 for general admission.
Additionally, Paisley Park will host celebrations all year long, including the new “Paisley Park Cinema: Music on the Big Screen” movie and music series and “Celebration 2020,” an exclusive four-day live concert event, June 4-7, honoring the legacy of Prince.