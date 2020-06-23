Paisley Park is reopening Wednesday, July 1.
According to a June 23 announcement, the Chanhassen museum will reopen with precautions such as mask requirements, social distancing, and advance purchase of tour tickets at www.paisleypark.com.
"We have implemented all necessary health precautions to ensure the safety of our guests and staff including limited-size tours and deep cleaning," stated the announcement.
The recording studio/home of the late rock star Prince, will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. six days a week, closed Wednesday (starting July 8).
Paisley Park closed in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.