Paisley Park
Paisley Park in Chanhassen is adding more programming to its mix of offerings.

 File photo by Lydia Christianson

"Prince was known for his secretive 'pop-up' concerts at Paisley Park. He would slyly announce the concert with just hours-notice and welcome all who arrived," states a Paisley Park press release.

"It is in this spirit, and in honor of Prince’s dedication to supporting local artists, that Paisley Park is proud to announce a special virtual concert, streaming live tomorrow from Paisley Park’s Facebook page," the release states.

Twin Cities hip-hop artist NUR-D will takeover the Paisley Park Facebook page 8-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

"As Prince famously sang, 'Admission is easy, just say you believe and come to this place in your heart; Paisley Park is in your heart,'" according to the press release.

Visit Facebook.com/OfficialPaisleyPark to view the livestream.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

