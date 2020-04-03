"Prince was known for his secretive 'pop-up' concerts at Paisley Park. He would slyly announce the concert with just hours-notice and welcome all who arrived," states a Paisley Park press release.
"It is in this spirit, and in honor of Prince’s dedication to supporting local artists, that Paisley Park is proud to announce a special virtual concert, streaming live tomorrow from Paisley Park’s Facebook page," the release states.
Twin Cities hip-hop artist NUR-D will takeover the Paisley Park Facebook page 8-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
"As Prince famously sang, 'Admission is easy, just say you believe and come to this place in your heart; Paisley Park is in your heart,'" according to the press release.
Visit Facebook.com/OfficialPaisleyPark to view the livestream.