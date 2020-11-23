Paisley Park may be closed for COVID, but Prince fans can find their holiday gifts at a new pop-up store in the Mall of America.
Paisley Park @MOA will open on Friday, Nov. 27 on the first floor and will contain new, vintage and exclusive apparel and memorabilia, along with artifacts to view from the Paisley Park collection.
“Our goal is for shoppers to enjoy the offerings of our new retail location as well as learn more about Paisley Park,” said Executive Director Alan Seiffert.
Paisley Park tours are scheduled to resume Dec. 19.