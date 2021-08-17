Beginning Aug. 28, for non-tour related events, Paisley Park in Chanhassen will require proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test taken in the prior 72 hours. Masks will also be required, according to a press release.
Proof of vaccination may include a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination card that matches the patron ID. Proof of a negative test may be a printed or digital test result that matches the patron ID, the release stated.
Children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated, can show a negative test to attend. People with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination can attend with proof of a recent negative COVID test.
All Paisley Park staff, contractors and vendors are required to wear a mask while indoors. “We strongly encourage our visitors to wear masks for tours as well,” the release stated.
“Taking this step ensures the safety of our staff and visitors and minimizes risk and the spread of the virus.”
More info at www.paisleypark.com/covid-19-precautions-guidelines.