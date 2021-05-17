The City of Chanhassen and Carver County Public Health host “The COVID-19 Vaccine: What you need to know.”
The event will be held at the Chan Rec Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, noon-1 p.m. (online at https://bit.ly/33wti0m) and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 27 (online https://bit.ly/3eAD5J2).
Participants can attend the event in person or virtually. Questions to the panel can be emailed ahead of time to mblazanin@ci.chanhassen.mn.us or call 952-227-1124.
The panel includes: Carol Wentworth, Senior Public Health Nurse, Vaccine Coordinator and Disease Prevention & Control Lead; and Kelly Voelker, Senior Public Health Nurse, Child & Teen Checkups Coordinator.
Understand how COVID-19 vaccines work, their safety and get your questions answered; learn about Public Health’s role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community; review resources and services available in Carver County.
The Chanhassen Evening Club Rotary hosts a spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 Lake Dr. E., Chanhassen.
Cost is $12 a plate. Take out and curbside pick is available.
It is a fundraiser to benefit American Legion staff affected by pandemic and the club’s Veterans Council Holiday Gift Giving Project. The Chanhassen Evening Rotary has worked with Carver County Veterans Services Office (CVSO) to put together a gift-giving program to serve Carver County veterans.
There will be a raffle on many items, with winners pulled at 7 p.m. for each donated prize. Winners will be notified.
The Rotary Club welcomes visitors at the weekly meetings held on Tuesdays at American Legion Post 580, with social hour starting at 5 p.m.