Parents can sign their children up for Scouting at local elementary schools.
Questions can be answered 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the schools or parents can register their children online at www.JoinCubs.org.
Scouting gives members a “ScoutLook on Life” – instilling self-reliance, confidence, responsibility and teamwork, according to a press release.
“These skills and experiences will change how they see the world, and the benefits last a lifetime,” the release stated.
Cub Scouts will receive a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a pass for free admission to fall day camp. There are introductory half-day programs at local camps featuring archery, climbing, STEM, crafts, games and more each weekend in October.
“Cub Scouts do a wide range of indoor and outdoor age-appropriate activities to safely expand their limits and abilities, fulfill award requirements and be recognized for their accomplishments. They also develop a spirit of service by helping others in the community. Local Scouts performed more than 160,000 hours of community service last year alone,” the release stated.