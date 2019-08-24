Heidi and Olivia Busch
Mother Heidi Busch and daughter Olivia Busch are part of Scouts BSA. 

 File photo by Lara Bockenstedt

Parents can sign their children up for Scouting at local elementary schools.

Questions can be answered 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the schools or parents can register their children online at www.JoinCubs.org.

Scouting gives members a “ScoutLook on Life” – instilling self-reliance, confidence, responsibility and teamwork, according to a press release.

“These skills and experiences will change how they see the world, and the benefits last a lifetime,” the release stated.

Cub Scouts will receive a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a pass for free admission to fall day camp. There are introductory half-day programs at local camps featuring archery, climbing, STEM, crafts, games and more each weekend in October.

“Cub Scouts do a wide range of indoor and outdoor age-appropriate activities to safely expand their limits and abilities, fulfill award requirements and be recognized for their accomplishments. They also develop a spirit of service by helping others in the community. Local Scouts performed more than 160,000 hours of community service last year alone,” the release stated.

Staff Reporter

