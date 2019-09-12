The parents of a teenager killed in Chanhassen by sheriff’s deputies last summer are taking two Carver County offices and a public official to court.
Donald and Kara Amorosi allege that the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Carver County Attorney’s Office and Carver County Attorney Mark Metz released private data pertaining to their 16-year-old son, Archer Amorosi.
“While this lawsuit cannot undo the damage to this family’s privacy and their child’ reputation, those responsible can be held accountable, and perhaps the next family whose child dies at the hands of law enforcement may be treated with more humanity,” said attorney Paul C. Dworak, in a statement.
Metz said he could not comment on ongoing litigation and Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud also declined to comment.
ACTION
On July 13, 2018, Archer Amorosi, was “in the throes of a mental health crisis,” stated Dworak.
According to deputies’ testimony provided last year by the Carver County Attorney’s Office, Archer carried a hatchet and a gun. (A BB gun was later found by his body.)
The two deputies involved in the shooting reported that Archer threatened, and ran at, one of them before they opened fire.
The Carver County Attorney’s Office later declined to charge the deputies who shot Amorosi, stating that the use of deadly force was justified.
DATA PRACTICES
The lawsuit alleges that the Sheriff’s Office violated the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act by releasing a 911 transcript and dispatch audio, because their son was a minor. They make the same argument against Metz’s release of data from a body camera and 911 call in a report announcing that no criminal charges would be filed in the case.
As a minor, the information should have remained private, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit also argues that the Department of Administration ruled that some of the information gathered by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, such as body camera data, was deemed private.
The lawsuit states that the action “caused plaintiffs to endure additional pain and suffering, including mental anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, while they were grieving the sudden and tragic loss of their son, exacerbating an already devastating time in their lives.”
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages from the three defendants in excess of $50,000, plus punitive damages to be determined by a jury.