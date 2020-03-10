Passion Play

“The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” will be performed March 19-21 at St. Mark’s Church in Shakopee.

 Submitted photo

The Shakopee Knights of Columbus will present the 39th production of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” the weekend of March 19-21 at St. Mark’s Church in Shakopee.

The Friday and Saturday performances will feature English narration. The Thursday presentation will feature Spanish narration. The production begins at 8 p.m., with prelude music starting at 7:40 p.m.

St. Mark’s Church is located at 350 Atwood Street in Shakopee.

“The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word and Light” is open to the public. Admission is free. More information may be found on the website at www.shakopeepassionplay.org or by calling 612-849-3485.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you