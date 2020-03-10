The Shakopee Knights of Columbus will present the 39th production of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” the weekend of March 19-21 at St. Mark’s Church in Shakopee.
The Friday and Saturday performances will feature English narration. The Thursday presentation will feature Spanish narration. The production begins at 8 p.m., with prelude music starting at 7:40 p.m.
St. Mark’s Church is located at 350 Atwood Street in Shakopee.
“The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word and Light” is open to the public. Admission is free. More information may be found on the website at www.shakopeepassionplay.org or by calling 612-849-3485.