This mellow, wispy-haired orange and white young cat likes to play with running water or interactive toys with you. Rosie has met and is fine with calm kids over age 7 and the foster’s cat and dog. She is kitten-active, quiet, friendly with known people and shy of strangers. She tolerates being held for a few seconds, uses a scratching post, and watches wildlife out the window. She likes to watch for your arrival at the window, enjoys petting and is OK with brushing. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees are $135 adults, $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.