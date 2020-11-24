On Nov. 23, Carver County Pheasants Forever dedicated a tract of land just east of Tiger Lake and north of Norwood Young America in honor of founding CCPF member Glenn McPadden.
The dedication is in recognition of McPadden’s lifetime of service to the development of local habitat and the sport of hunting. McPadden is a lifetime Carver County resident, veteran, and member of CCPF for over 35 years. A stone monument was placed at the site in honor of McPadden's work.
The land was originally purchased in partnership with Pheasants Forever, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Hamburg Hunting and Fishing Club and Conservation Partners of America, and the support of grants received from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. More info at www.carvercountypheasantsforever.org.
Carver County Pheasants Forever is asking the public to share their thoughts or memories for McPadden at forglenn@carvercountypheasantsforever.org.