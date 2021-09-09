Cassie Woodruff believes she accidentally, or divinely, found “a little piece of heaven” in Carver.
“How can you not come here and feel relaxed, or inspired, or at peace? It’s just wonderful,” she said while touring the prayer garden at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 412 Fourth Street West.
“I’m not even Catholic,” said the 34-year-old, a newer city resident. “I don’t think God minds who comes here, as long as we celebrate and honor what this symbolizes.”
Woodruff was one of several people who visited the nearly one-acre property Saturday evening. She is impressed by the religious displays and attractive flowers, shrubs and landscaping.
“I found this place a few weeks ago at a time when I was searching; a time when I needed to get some things figured out,” she said. “I believe I was led here to find a bit of peace; some spiritual uplifting. The world is getting to be a pretty scary place, so finding a place like this, well; I think it was a bit of divine leading to get me refocused.”
A former grass field that had been used for overflow parking was transformed into this religious sanctuary, led by Friends of St. Nicholas, a nonprofit organization of church supporters. The construction endeavor began in 2015.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Brittany Kaufmann, 22, of Carver, who rode her bike to the site. “It’s so nice to have a church garden. I didn’t even think there was something like this, but when I saw it, it’s like, why aren’t there more of these around?”
The garden features, in part:
- The 14 Stations of the Cross, including a large wooden cross depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and an arched wooden structure replicating his entombment.
- A meandering walkway called the Rosary Walk, which includes circular black granite shapes embedded in white crushed rock to simulate rosary beads.
St. Nicholas is a past recipient of the Carver Heritage Preservation Award, which is given annually for the year’s best preservation work in the Carver Historic District.
The prayer garden is open from sunrise to sunset daily during the summer. There is no admission charge.
“I’ll keep coming back here,” Woodruff emphasized. “I’m sure once word gets out about how well this is taken care of and the meaning of it all, there will be plenty of other people who will find some solace here. It’s pretty cool.”