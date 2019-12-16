Celebration 2020 will take place June 4-7 at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, according to a Paisley Park email.
The four-day event has historically been filled with activities, programs, music and special guests, honoring and celebrating the legacy of Prince. Details of Celebration 2020 have not yet been released, but it is moving from April to June. (Prince's birthday was June 7.)
The year following Prince's April 20, 2016 death, Paisley Park organized an end of April celebration week. Up to 2,000 tickets were sold to Prince fans around the world, to participate in a four-day celebration of Prince's life and music; visit and tour his studio home at Paisley Park; visit other significant Prince Twin City locations; and participate in forums to discuss his music and career.
Since 2017, Celebration has become an annual event, drawing thousands of visitors to Chanhassen and the Twin Cities.
To sign up for tickets, visit tinyurl.com/vo59q3k.