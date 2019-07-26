From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, the annual Project Community Connect (PCC) event will bring together more than 80 local service providers to serve those in need in Scott and Carver counties at Canterbury Park Expo Center.
Families and individuals are encouraged to attend and access the many resources available in the two-county area.
The community event offers a one-stop location for direct services to residents of Scott and Carver counties who are “living on little,” those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, according to a press release.
Free healthcare services, employment assistance education, legal assistance, veteran services, housing information, haircuts, and assistance obtaining birth certificates, driver licenses and identification cards will be available.
Resources and information will be available from agencies that provide food support, energy assistance, educational opportunities, social services, mental health and chemical dependency services. Transportation to the event and childcare at the event will be provided.
Past events have seen between 400 and 500 people attend, assisted by over 100 volunteers.
Each year, the CAP Agency (a host of the event) receives over 2,000 requests for housing assistance.
The PCC event reinforces the goal of raising awareness by engaging the community in supporting efforts to address the challenges of poverty and homelessness in the two-county region. It brings the Scott-Carver community together to find solutions and provide services for our neighbors in need.
For more information on this year’s PCC event, volunteering, or to donate, go to www.scottcarverpcc.org.